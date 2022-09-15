Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Gives Away Awards At Outlook Agritech Summit 2022

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that Covid-19 has taught us that agriculture is the cornerstone of our economy. Talking on 14th September in New Delhi at Outlook Agritech Summit & Swaraj Awards 2022, he said, “The government is working on Digital Agriculture Mission. There is a need to take advantage of technologies in the agriculture sector. The adoption of machines is much needed as it increases production. The government is also working to provide drones at subsidised rates so that there is more adoption of drones on a large scale.”

Tomar added, “Farming is primarily important for India. A much-needed debate is needed on how to make agriculture grow and how to create a conducive environment for farmers to grow and also to attract youth. We aspire to be number one.” Saying that it is the hard work of the older generations that has led to progress till now, he added, “Despite everything, the farmers are at the mercy of nature.”

He gave away the awards to Outstanding KVKs, FPOs, Scientists, Institutions/ Universities, Farmer Cooperatives, State, North East State, Union Territory and Innovative Farmers.

The event witnessed the presence of a host of eminent Indian and foreign speakers.

Speaking on the occasion, MichielVan Erkel, Agricultural Counsellor, Netherlands Embassy, said, “Climate change is a global process and it does stop at the borders. The Netherlands wishes to share the technology that we have gained over the past decades.” Indian agriculture is also focussing on collaboration to benefit from learnings from international experiences.

Earlier Dr. Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority, said, “We have to identify primary agriculture and secondary agriculture. With technology, primary agriculture can be improved. New technology is needed so that the cropping intensity is 300%. We have to focus on secondary agriculture as well, which focuses on processing activities and can lead to employment generation.”

Eminent speaker Sundeep Nayak, Director General, Nation Productivity Council (NPC), said, “Women and youth are two pillars. NPC works with many seed companies. Amrit Intern Programme to take productivity technology to the farmers has already been piloted in three states.”

Talking on the occasion, Harish Chavan, CEO, Swaraj India, added, “In agriculture, big data, robotics and IOT enhance production. Artificial intelligence, too, enhances productivity and reduces cost.”

The awardees were selected by a Jury comprising Dr Ashok Dalwai (IAS), CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; Professor Ram Badan Singh (Padma Bhushan), Immediate Past Chancellor, Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Past President, National Academy of Agricultural Sciences; Pramod Kumar Joshi, Director – South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute; Sundeep Kumar Nayak (IAS) Director General, National Productivity Council; Dina Nath Thakur, National President, Sahakar Bharti.