Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz

The speculations are rife over former Chief Minister Champai Soren joining NDA after his recent arrival in Delhi.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid speculations over the future political course of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, Union minister Jitan Ram Manji has 'welcomed' him to the "NDA family". The speculations are rife over Champai Soren joining NDA after his recent arrival in Delhi.

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises described Champai Soren as a 'tiger' and said that he was and will "remain a tiger".

"Champai da, you were, you are and will remain a tiger. Welcome to the NDA family. Jihar tiger," Manji said in his post.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha chief's post came soon after Champai Soren, considered close to the Soren family, said he experienced "bitter humiliation" as Chief Minister, which compelled him to seek an alternative path.

Champai Soren - AP
‘New Chapter Of My Life’: Champai Soren Says He Has 'Three Options' Amid BJP Switch Rumours

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier, in a long post on X, the 67-year-old JMM veteran outlined three options for himself, which included retiring from politics, starting his own party or finding a companion on this path.

"With a heavy heart, I said in the same meeting of the legislative party that a new chapter of my life is going to start from today. I had three options for this. First, to retire from politics, second, to form my own political party and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to go further with them. From that day till today, and till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," Champai Soren said.

Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren - PTI
‘Money Is Such A Thing…’: Hemant Soren Accuses BJP Of Poaching MLAs Amid Buzz Over Champai Soren

BY Outlook Web Desk

He also said that he experienced "bitter humiliation" as Chief Minister, which compelled him to seek an alternative path. "After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path," Champai Soren said.

"During the JMM legislative party meet, I was asked to resign. I was taken aback. Since I had no desire for power, I resigned immediately. However, my self-respect was deeply hurt," Soren added.

The senior JMM leader also mentioned that party supremo Shibu Soren is not active in politics due to health reasons. "Had he been active, things would have been different," Champai Soren said.

The former Jharkhand Chief Minister's sensational post came hours after he arrived in New Delhi, citing personal reasons.

The former Jharkhand Chief Minister's sensational post came hours after he arrived in New Delhi, citing personal reasons.

Earlier, Champai Soren had taken oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2, days after his predecessor Hemant Soren resigned just before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged land grab case.

Five months later, Hemant Soren secured bail from High Court and Champai Soren subsequently submitted his resignation, paving the way for the JMM working president to be sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time.

