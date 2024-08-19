Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz

"With a heavy heart, I said in the same meeting of the legislative party that a new chapter of my life is going to start from today. I had three options for this. First, to retire from politics, second, to form my own political party and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to go further with them. From that day till today, and till the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," Champai Soren said.