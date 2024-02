Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the annual Union Budget for the financial year of 2024-25 today, February 1. This time, the nature of the budget is going to be 'interim' as the government is slated to face the Lok Sabha elections within a few months while the final budget will be presented in July by the incoming government.

In India, the financial year starts on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year.