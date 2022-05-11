Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UGC Chairman Confirms Registration Of Over 9.8L Candidates For CUET So Far

The University Grants Commission chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class XII scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. 

UGC Chairman Confirms Registration Of Over 9.8L Candidates For CUET So Far
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 9:17 pm

Over 9.8 lakh candidates have registered so far for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate courses, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday. 

The University Grants Commission chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class XII scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. 

"In Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under graduate admissions, as of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027," he tweeted.

Related stories

UGC asks central universities to use only CUET scores for admission in UG programmes

CUET: A Test To Make All Other Tests Redundant

The last date for registration for CUET is May 22. 

Tags

National CUET UGC Chairman Common University Entrance Test (CUET) M Jagadesh Kumar University Grants Commission CUET Registration
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 - Loss Vs Gujarat Titans Wake-Up Call For Lucknow Super Giants: Andy Bichel

IPL 2022 - Loss Vs Gujarat Titans Wake-Up Call For Lucknow Super Giants: Andy Bichel

YouTube Removes Educational Crypto Channels, Bitcoin Rises

YouTube Removes Educational Crypto Channels, Bitcoin Rises