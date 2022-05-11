UGC Chairman Confirms Registration Of Over 9.8L Candidates For CUET So Far

Over 9.8 lakh candidates have registered so far for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate courses, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

The University Grants Commission chief had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class XII scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

"In Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under graduate admissions, as of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027," he tweeted.

In Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under graduate admissions, as of today, total registrations are 9,81,406 and submitted applications are 7,39,027.#NTA #CUET. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 11, 2022

The last date for registration for CUET is May 22.