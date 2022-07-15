Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uddhav Thackeray Says Attempts To Play With Lives Of Shiv Sena Workers Won’t Be Tolerated

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was speaking after visiting the party's Byculla office and meeting the party worker Baban Gaonkar, who was attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday night.

undefined
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.(File photo) Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 5:11 pm

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said attacks on party workers would not be tolerated.

He was speaking after visiting the party's Byculla office and meeting Sena worker Baban Gaonkar who was attacked by unidentified persons on Thursday night.

Byculla in South Mumbai is the Assembly constituency of Yamini Jadhav, one of the rebel Sena MLAs who has joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction. 

Shinde's rebellion last month, which toppled the Thackeray-led government, has split the party.  

Related stories

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 3 Lakh Aid To Family Of Shiv Sainik Who Died Near Uddhav Thackeray's Residence

Shiv Sena MP Calls BJP 'Natural Ally', Urges Uddhav Thackeray To Mend Ties With Eknath Shinde

Presidential Poll: Uddhav Thackeray Announces Shiv Sena Will Support NDA-Candidate Droupadi Murmu

"Attempts to play with the lives of Shiv Sena workers will not be tolerated. If police can not bring the culprits to book, Sena workers will do it. Police shouldn't get into politics," Thackeray further said.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Maharashtra India Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Workers Attack Byculla South Mumbai Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Mumbai Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds

Union minister Rejects TMC's Allegation Of 'Non-Release' Of MGNREGA Funds