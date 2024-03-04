Two Schools In Tamil Nadu Receive Bomb Threats, Probe On

Two schools in Tamil Nadu received bomb threats, causing panic among students, staff, and parents. The schools were identified as the PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore and a private school in Kancheepuram district.

The PSBB Millennium School received an email on Sunday night, while a hoax call was made to the second school on Monday morning, as reported by India Today.

Upon receiving the information, police and a bomb squad promptly arrived at the PSBB Millennium School and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the individuals responsible for sending the email and making the hoax call.