Two Schools In Tamil Nadu Receive Bomb Threats, Probe On

Two schools in Tamil Nadu received bomb threats, causing panic among students, staff, and parents. The schools were identified as the PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore and a private school in Kancheepuram district.
The PSBB Millennium School received an email on Sunday night, while a hoax call was made to the second school on Monday morning, as reported by India Today.
Upon receiving the information, police and a bomb squad promptly arrived at the PSBB Millennium School and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the individuals responsible for sending the email and making the hoax call.
Given that examinations for class 11 students are currently underway at these schools, additional security measures have been implemented near the premises. Authorities have announced that access to the school premises will only be granted after thorough security checks.
It may be noted that last month, on February 8, a bomb threat email was received to 13 private schools under the Greater Chennai Police limits that claimed a powerful bomb had been placed at these schools.
These schools were located in Parry’s Corner, Anna Nagar, Gopalapuram, Raja Annamalaipuram, Nandambakkam, and Royapettah. Following extensive searches, no bombs were found, leading the police to deem the emails as hoaxes.