Two Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Odisha

Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Gandhamardan Hills area of Odisha’s Bolangir district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The gunfight took place in a forest close to Jal Mahadev Temple under Khaprakhol police station limits after security personnel of Odisha’s elite Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bolangir district voluntary force (DVF) spotted a Maoist camp during a combing operation.

As the Maoists opened fire targeting the security forces, the SOG and DVF personnel opened fire in self-defence in which the two Maoists were gunned down, the senior officer told PTI.

“Two bodies have been recovered and the combing operation is on. We will be able to give details only after the bodies are brought down from the hills,” the police officer said. Some arms and ammunition have also been seized from the Maoist camp.

On November 11, two Maoists were also killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Koraput district.

(With PTI inputs)