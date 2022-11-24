Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Two Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Odisha

As the Maoists opened fire targeting the security forces, the SOG and DVF personnel opened fire in self-defence in which the two Maoists were gunned down, the senior officer told PTI.    

A Maoist with sophisticated American weapon were arrested from Jharkhand
Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 3:21 pm

Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Gandhamardan Hills area of Odisha’s Bolangir district on Thursday,  a senior police officer said.

The gunfight took place in a forest close to Jal Mahadev Temple under Khaprakhol police station limits after security personnel of Odisha’s elite Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bolangir district voluntary force (DVF) spotted a Maoist camp during a combing operation. 

As the Maoists opened fire targeting the security forces, the SOG and DVF personnel opened fire in self-defence in which the two Maoists were gunned down, the senior officer told PTI.    

“Two bodies have been recovered and the combing operation is on. We will be able to give details only after the bodies are brought down from the hills,” the police officer said. Some arms and ammunition have also been seized from the Maoist camp.

On November 11, two Maoists were also killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Koraput district.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Maoist Bunker Demolished Odisha Security Forces Huge Cache Explosive Ammunition Search Operation
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13