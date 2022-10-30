Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Two Brutally Killed During The Annual Bull Race In Karnataka's Shivamogga District

According to Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumr GK, the police had no information about both incidents as the organisers had not taken permission to host the bull races.

Representational image
Representational image PTI

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 10:52 pm

Two people in two different villages were gored to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga district during the Hori Habba bull race.

Authorities state the organisers had proceeded with the events without approaching the local police for permission to conduct the bull races.

Bull racing is a popular event that is organised after the festival of Diwali, and hosted as part of Hori Habba.

He confirms that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Sunday said that the police will bring to brook the irresponsible organisers.

“It is a traditional sport. If there is death, they (the police) will verify it. Organisers should have taken precautions. I will discuss it with district police. If they receive complaints, they will take action,” the home minister was quoted saying.

National Bull Race Shivamogga Hori Habba Araga Jnanendra Kumar Karnataka Home Minister SP Mithun Kumr GK Karnataka Police Hori Habba Bull Race
