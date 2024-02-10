Tripura: Businessman Assists Doctors In Surgery, Govt Orders Probe|Details

About the incident

In the purported video, a man wearing a surgeon's apron was seen helping two orthopaedic surgeons at the operation theatre of Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, on January 19.

The hospital in question is known to be the second biggest government hospital in Tripura.

As per media reports, the man, identified as Jantu Debnath, is a supplier of implant materials for orthopaedic patients.

"Based on the footage, a four-member committee headed by Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Souvik Debbarma, will probe into the incident thoroughly and submit its findings within a week," Dr Supriya Mallik, the Director of Health Services, told PTI.

"Jantu Debanth was not present nor helped the orthopaedic surgeons during surgical procedures at the operation theatre," the medical superintendent of IGM Hospital, Dr Debashri Debbarma, said.

"We don't support such an adventurous move by any outsider," he said.