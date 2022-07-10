Karnataka: Tremors Felt Again In Dakshina Kannada District

Tremors were felt in different parts of Sullai taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka early Sunday.

Residents of Sampaje and nearby areas Arantodu, Thodikana, Chembu, and Kallapally in the taluk felt the tremors at 6.23 AM, sources said. Posts on the tremors also appeared on social media.

Sampaje gram panchayat president G K Hamid said that the earth shook for a while accompanied by a loud noise. The tremors were more intense than those felt in the recent past, he said.

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale also struck Vijayapura district on Saturday morning, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said. The earthquake occurred at 06:22:14 AM, epicentred at "2.3 kms NW of Kannur GP, Vijayapura Taluk, Vijayapura district (Bordering Vijayapura and Maharashtra region)", it said in a statement.

KSNDMC Director Manoj Rajan said, as per the Seismic Intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 30-40 kms from the epicentre.

The region is experiencing tremors after a gap of more than a week. Mild quakes have been felt in the area several times between June 25 and July 1 in Sullia and several places in the neighboring Kodagu district.

The report from the Karnataka state national disaster monitoring center on Sunday’s tremor is awaited.