Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
Told To Pay Power Dues, Man Roughs Up Maha Discom Staffer

Nagpur district police have registered a case against a 25-year-old man for allegedly manhandling a state electricity company employee in response to a pending utility bill, they said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 8:58 pm

A case was registered against a 25-year-old man for allegedly manhandling an employee of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL)  when he was asked to pay a pending electricity bill in Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Agrasen Chowk area on Monday evening.  

"When the employee told the power consumption that if he failed to pay the pending bill of Rs 2,244, his power supply will be disconnected," a police official said. 

A heated exchange ensued during which the man manhandled the discom employee and threatened him with dire consequences if he disconnected his supply line. 

A case was registered under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506  (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tags

National Maharashtra Nagpur Power Demand Nagpur Police UTILITY Electricity Power/Electricity AGRASEN CHOWK
