To Break Glass Ceiling, Tata Steel Invites Applications From Transgenders For Various Positions

Tata Steel on Monday said it has taken a significant step towards promoting inclusivity by inviting applications from transgender candidates for various positions across multiple locations.

As one of the leading global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), Tata Steel recognises the importance of breaking the glass ceiling and mainstreaming transgender people in society, the company said.

"Transgender candidates with any of the following qualifications can apply: Matriculation in English or ITI or graduation in any discipline or diploma in engineering in any discipline from any institute recognized by AICTE or UGC or Degree in B.E./B. Tech in any discipline from any institute, recognized by AICTE or UGC," the company said.

The last date for filing applications has been fixed as February 15.