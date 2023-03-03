TN To Launch Climate Literacy Prog, Scrutinise All Projects Through Lens Of Climate Change, Says Stalin

Appealing to his Ministerial colleagues to examine all developmental projects through the lens of climate change, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said his government would soon launch a campaign for climate literacy.

Expressing concern over the long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns, he said the government is conscious to the changes and was taking steps to address the issue.

"We are not against development. It should be sustainable. If development is one eye, then concern about climate change should be another eye. So, both the eyes are needed for development," Stalin said while addressing the first meeting of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change at the Secretariat here.

"I appeal to the Ministers to examine all developmental projects through the lens of climate change before implementing them," the Chief Minister said. He launched a programme to transform 10 villages into climate resilient villages on the occasion. A climate literacy campaign for students, entrepreneurs and other sections would be launched and the details of this programme will be unveiled soon.

Also, the government would plant palmyra seeds to prevent sea erosion; and release data on the carbon emissions of various sectors as part of a goal to reduce carbon emission in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said.