Tamil Nadu recorded 72 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections so far to 35,93,519.

The death toll continued to remain unchanged at 38,048, a bulletin from the state health department said.

A total of 109 Covid-19 patients got discharged after treatment today and the net recoveries mounted to 35,54,797. The active cases declined to 674 from 711 on Sunday.

(Inputs from PTI)