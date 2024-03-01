Subramanian also addressed plans to extend medical facilities in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts. The PET CT scanner, currently exclusive to GRH in Madurai and Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, will soon be available in Tirunelveli, Tanjavur, Coimbatore, Salem, and Kanchipuram medical college hospitals to aid cancer diagnosis.