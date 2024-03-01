Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated infrastructure projects valued at Rs 15 crore in Ambasamudram government hospital (GH). Additionally, projects worth Rs 1.85 crore were unveiled in various district hospitals. Subramanian emphasized the development of Ambasamudram GH to match the district headquarters hospital standards.
Projects include a new building at Pazhavur's primary health center, a residential unit for nurses in Varaivikulam, another for nurses and medical officers in Pathamadai, and a public health laboratory in Samathanapuram, as stated by Subramanian during the event.
The minister highlighted the Tamil Nadu government's commitment to enhancing health infrastructure statewide. He mentioned the recent inauguration of a new building at Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital, costing Rs 342 crore and featuring 22 operation theatres. Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Kalaingar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital in Chennai.
Subramanian also addressed plans to extend medical facilities in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts. The PET CT scanner, currently exclusive to GRH in Madurai and Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, will soon be available in Tirunelveli, Tanjavur, Coimbatore, Salem, and Kanchipuram medical college hospitals to aid cancer diagnosis.
Furthermore, a Rs 30 crore district headquarters hospital is under construction in Valliyur, Tirunelveli. The event saw the presence of District Collector KP Karthikeyan, Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam, and Palayamkottai MLA Abdul Wahab, besides Minister Subramanian.