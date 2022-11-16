Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
TN Governor Ravi Showers Praise On Birsa Munda, Slams British Rulers

It was the birth anniversary of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, which led R N Ravi to celebrate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas here. He criticized the British rulers for projecting racial differences among tribal people out of vested interests.

Birth Anniversary of Birsa Munda
Birth Anniversary of Birsa Munda Photo: PTI

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 9:53 pm

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday led the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' celebrations here in commemoration of the birth anniversary of tribal icon and freedom fighter Birsa Munda and slammed the British rulers for projecting racial differences among the tribal people out of their vested interests.

At the Raj Bhavan, Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of the freedom fighter and national hero, Bhagwan Birsa Munda (November 15, 1875 - June 9, 1900), remembering his immense sacrifices for the nation, an official release said.

"The Governor praised the visionary leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda who fought against labour slavery and harassment by the British who ruined their economy," it said.

"He was brave in action and a great leader who inspired the tribes towards India's freedom struggle," the Governor said.

The nation's "tribal brothers and sisters" are all part of one family and British rulers projected racial differences due to their vested interests, Ravi added.

He emphasised creating awareness among the youth to remain grateful to these heroes for their sacrifices. He urged the people to promote unity and contribute their best for all-inclusive development.

Top officials participated in the celebrations.

