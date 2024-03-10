TN CM Stalin Orders To Provide House To Social Worker Chinnapillai

"I saw a video of Padma Shri Chinnapillai speaking in pain that the house promised to her under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana has not yet been provided. Don’t worry. In addition to the land already given to her, a plot of 380 square feet would be given to her. Also, she will be given a new house under the Kalaignar Dream House scheme," the Chief Minister said.

The construction of the house would begin this month itself, he added.

This community leader was conferred the Stree Shakti Puraskar in 1999. Then Prime Minister A B Vajpayee bowed down and touched her feet while presenting her the award.