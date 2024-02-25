TN CM Lays Foundation Stone For VinFast's EV Plant In South Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the electric vehicle car and battery manufacturing facility of VinFast Auto Ltd which has earmarked investments to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore in the state.

The Vietnam-based EV maker had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Tamil Nadu for the plant, during the maiden edition of the Global Investors Meet by the DMK government in January.

The foundation stone laying ceremony would be an apt example of the industry-friendly climate prevailing in Tamil Nadu and showcases the government's commitment for faster clearance of approvals as the event is conducted within 50 days of signing the MoU, an official said on Sunday.