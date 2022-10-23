Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TN Car Explosion: Hindu Munnani Seeks Detailed Inquiry

A Hindu Munnani urged police on Sunday to investigate the car explosion in a communally sensitive area in the city in detail. 

TN Car Explosion: Hindu Munnani Seeks Detailed Inquiry
TN Car Explosion: Hindu Munnani Seeks Detailed Inquiry Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 8:05 pm

The Hindu Munnani on Sunday urged the police to carry out a detailed inquiry into the car explosion in a communally sensitive area in the city. 

Speaking to reporters here, Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara Subramaniam said police should look into whether it was part of a conspiracy to create riots in the city or a mere accident.

A detailed inquiry would clear the doubts of the people, he added.

One person was charred to death when a gas cylinder in a car in which he was travelling exploded near the Kottai Easwaran Temple all the shops in the vicinity were closed and a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area. 

Being a communally sensitive area, a tense situation prevailed in the Ukkadam locality where the explosion happened in the early hours of Sunday.
     
Meanwhile, BJP Coimbatore District president Uttama Ramasamy appealed to the people particularly, the party cadres to remain calm and cooperate with police to bring out the truth behind the explosion. 

Tags

National Tamil Nadu Hinduism CAR EXPLOSION Inquiry Police & Security Forces Coimbatore BJP Explosion

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained