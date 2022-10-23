TN Car Explosion: Hindu Munnani Seeks Detailed Inquiry

The Hindu Munnani on Sunday urged the police to carry out a detailed inquiry into the car explosion in a communally sensitive area in the city.

Speaking to reporters here, Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara Subramaniam said police should look into whether it was part of a conspiracy to create riots in the city or a mere accident.

A detailed inquiry would clear the doubts of the people, he added.

One person was charred to death when a gas cylinder in a car in which he was travelling exploded near the Kottai Easwaran Temple all the shops in the vicinity were closed and a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area.

Being a communally sensitive area, a tense situation prevailed in the Ukkadam locality where the explosion happened in the early hours of Sunday.



Meanwhile, BJP Coimbatore District president Uttama Ramasamy appealed to the people particularly, the party cadres to remain calm and cooperate with police to bring out the truth behind the explosion.