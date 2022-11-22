Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TN BJP Removes Actor For Anti-Party Activities, Bars OBC Leader Over A Controversial Audio

An audio clip purporting to show the leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP using abusive language against an employee went viral on Tuesday, and the party cut an actor from her postings for alleged anti-party activities.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 2:20 pm

The Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday barred its OBC wing leader from party events after an audio clip in which he is purportedly heard using abusive language against a woman colleague went viral and removed an actor from her posts for alleged anti-party activities.

BJP TN President K Annamalai said the telephonic conversation between the party's State General Secretary, OBC Morcha, Trichy Surya Siva that of state BJP minority wing head Daisy Saran "came to my knowledge."

A one-man disciplinary panel has been asked to submit a report on the matter to the party high command within a week and till that time "we advise Surya Siva not to attend party programmes," Annamalai said in a statement, uploaded on the state BJP's official Twitter handle.

Surya, son of senior DMK leader and the party's Rajya Sabha MP Trichy Siva, joined the BJP in May this year.

In a separate statement, Annamalai announced the suspension of actor Gayathri Raguramm for six months from all her party posts for "repeatedly violating party discipline and bringing disrepute" to it.

Among others, she is State President of the Other State and Overseas Tamil Development and Art and Culture State wing. 

Tags

National Tamil Nadu BJP OBC BJP President K Annamalai Controversy Anti-party Activities State General Secretary OBC Morcha Trichy Surya Siva
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Two Held With Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

Two Held With Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh