Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
TMC Stands For The Mountain Of Corruption: Anurag Thakur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also detained Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose premises cash amounting to Rs 21 crore was seized.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 8:53 pm

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at Trinamool Congress, saying the party is "the mountain of corruption" as West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested in connection with the school jobs scam in the state.

"Trinamool Congress -- TMC -- stands for The Mountain of Corruption," Thakur said in a statement here. He accused West Bengal Chief Minister of remaining a "silent spectator" to scams unravelling under her rule in the state.

Referring to the allegations of kickbacks in the changes to the Delhi government excise policy, Thakur said it appeared that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Banerjee were in a race to break records of corruption.

West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur Trinamool Congress (TMC) The Mountain Of Corruption West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Enforcement Directorate (ED) School Jobs Scam Delhi Government Excise Policy
