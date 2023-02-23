TMC MP Shares Photos Of Rallies In Meghalaya To Take Dig At Rahul Gandhi

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by sharing two photos, purporting to suggest that his poll rally in Meghalaya failed to attract a crowd, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's event was well-attended.

Gandhi on Wednesday likened the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to a "classroom bully" and attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of helping the BJP.

"THE STORY OF TWO RALLIES IN MEGHALAYA TODAY: Congress addressed by Rahul Gandhi. TMC addressed by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Yes. Now you know why someone got so upset with us," O'Brien said on Twitter sharing photos from the rallies.

Assembly polls in Meghalaya are scheduled for February 27.