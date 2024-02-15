Actor and Trinamool Congress MP, Mimi Chakraborty, has decided to step down from her position on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

She has handed over her resignation to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and said that she can’t contest from the Jadavpur constituency. However, her resignation hasn't been accepted yet.

Also, this would not count as her formal resignation as she has not sent her resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

She mentioned, "Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone...Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities."

"I had also told her (Mamata Banerjee) in 2022 about my resignation from the post of an MP. She had rejected it at that time. I will complete further process after whatever she says," Mimi further added.

Mimi won the Jadavpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She is also a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha from Jadavpur constituency. Moreover, the actor defeated BJP's Anupam Hazra and CPM's Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya in the 2019 general election.