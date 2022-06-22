Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Timeline Of Maharashtra Political Crisis

Shiv Sena asks all party MLAs to attend the legislature party meeting in Mumbai at 5 pm.

Timeline Of Maharashtra Political Crisis
Shiv Sena (Representational Image) Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 4:37 pm

Following is the timeline of the Maharashtra political crisis till 4 pm on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena asks all party MLAs to attend the legislature party meeting in Mumbai at 5 pm. 

Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh returns from Surat; says he was forcibly admitted to the hospital, and given injections.

Maharashtra Governor, CM test positive for COVID-19

Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweets: “Ongoing political developments a journey towards the dissolution of the State Assembly.”

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath arrives in Mumbai to meet party legislators.

Nath speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the phone and meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Congress legislature party meets. Nath says Congress MLAs are not for sale.

On arrival in Guwahati, Sena rebel leader Shinde claims he has 40 MLAs with him.

The chartered flight carrying rebel Shiv Sena MLAs lands at  Guwahati. The MLAs include ministers of state Shambhuraje Desai, Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumre, and Bachu Kadu of Sena ally Prahar Janshakti Party.

Related stories

Shiv Sena Calls All Maharashtra MLAs' Meeting In Mumbai, Rebel Eknath Shinde Says It's 'Legally Invalid'

Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh Returns From Surat, Says He Was Forcibly Admitted To Hospital

Eknath Shinde Sacked As Shiv Sena Group Leader In Maharashtra Assembly: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MLAs leave Surat hotel, fly to Guwahati in the wee hours.

Tags

National Maharashtra Timeline Political Crisis Legislature Party Meeting Shiv Sena MLAs Guwahati CM Uddhav Thackeray Senior Congress Leader Kamal Nath
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive

Virat Kohli Had Tested COVID-19 Positive

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613

Maharashtra Sees 2,345 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally 24,613