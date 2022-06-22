Timeline Of Maharashtra Political Crisis

Following is the timeline of the Maharashtra political crisis till 4 pm on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena asks all party MLAs to attend the legislature party meeting in Mumbai at 5 pm.

Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh returns from Surat; says he was forcibly admitted to the hospital, and given injections.

Maharashtra Governor, CM test positive for COVID-19

Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweets: “Ongoing political developments a journey towards the dissolution of the State Assembly.”

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath arrives in Mumbai to meet party legislators.

Nath speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the phone and meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Congress legislature party meets. Nath says Congress MLAs are not for sale.

On arrival in Guwahati, Sena rebel leader Shinde claims he has 40 MLAs with him.

The chartered flight carrying rebel Shiv Sena MLAs lands at Guwahati. The MLAs include ministers of state Shambhuraje Desai, Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumre, and Bachu Kadu of Sena ally Prahar Janshakti Party.

Shiv Sena MLAs leave Surat hotel, fly to Guwahati in the wee hours.