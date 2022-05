The coronavirus tally of the Union Territory remained unchanged at 10,039 as no fresh infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, it said.



The three active patients are undergoing home quarantine, the bulletin said.



The death toll stood at 129, while 9,907 people have recovered from the disease in the archipelago so far.



The administration has thus far tested over 7.28 lakh samples for COVID-19 and inoculated 3.37 lakh people with both doses of vaccines.