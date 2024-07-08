National

Thousands Participate In Rath Yatra Across Country | In Pics

Devotees on Sunday participated in the annual Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri and pulled the chariots carrying deities of Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra. The annual procession of the three idols of Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra is taken out in a grand procession in specially made chariots called raths, which are pulled by thousands of devotees.