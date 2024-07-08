Thousands Participate In Rath Yatra Across Country | In Pics

Devotees participate carrying the deities of Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra during the annual Ratha Yatra or chariot festival in Kolkata. The annual procession of the three idols of Hindu deities Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra is taken out in a grand procession in specially made chariots called raths, which are pulled by thousands of devotees.
Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra, or Chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, in Ahmedabad. Three idols of Hindu God Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra are taken out in a grand procession in specially made chariots called raths, which are pulled by thousands of devotees.
Devotees of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) perform dance during a chariot procession of lord Jagannath in Hyderabad.
A devotee offers prayer by touching the rope of the holy chariot of Lord Jagannath during the annual Ratha Yatra or chariot festival in Kolkata.
Devotees of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) sing during a chariot procession of lord Jagannath in Hyderabad.
Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra, or Chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, in Ahmedabad.
Hindu devotees hold a rope to pull a chariot during the Ratha Yatra, or chariot festival, in Kolkata.
Devotees of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) participates in a chariot procession of lord Jagannath in Hyderabad.
Folk artists perform on street during the annual Ratha Yatra or chariot festival in Kolkata.
Devotees dance during the annual Ratha Yatra or chariot festival in Kolkata.