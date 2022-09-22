There Should Be Zero Tolerance Towards All Forms Of Communalism: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in Kochi said all forms of communalism regardless of where they come from should be combated and there should be zero tolerance towards them.

"All forms of communalism, all forms of violence, regardless of where they come from, are the same and should be combated. There should be zero tolerance towards communalism regardless of where it is coming from," Gandhi told a press conference, reacting to a query on the nationwide raids on PFI offices and PFI leader's houses by NIA and other agencies.

Echoing the views expressed by Gandhi, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said all communalism should be combated with equal vigour.

"This is a clear and categorical reiteration of the Nehruvian stance- All communalism is dangerous and must be combated with equal vigour", Ramesh tweeted, tagging Gandhi's statement on the matter.

In near-simultaneous raids across the country, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today led to the arrest of 106 activists of the Popular Front of India in 11 States for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).