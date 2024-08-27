The House As Witness

The anatomy of the recent parliamentary session, coupled with the retreat on the lateral entry issue, manifest the change in narratives. This is a far cry from the days of Modi 2.0, when key legislations, such as the three farm bills, were steamrolled with hubris. One might also recall the passing of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill amid disruptions and Opposition walkouts over the Manipur issue; or how the three criminal bills and Telecommunications Bills were pushed through while Opposition MPs were suspended en masse. Not to mention the suspension of 146 MPs—100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha—all from Opposition parties, for the crime of raising slogans and holding placards. We were only demanding a statement from the Home Minister regarding the security breach in the Lok Sabha, where two intruders leaped from the visitors' gallery, using smoke canisters and shouting slogans. Some Rajya Sabha MPs, including this author, were originally suspended for up to three months, exceeding the session's end date—a move that contradicted the Rajya Sabha Rules, which clearly state that a member can be suspended only for the remainder of that session. These MPs were suspended as if they had pioneered this form of protest in parliamentary history. In reality, it was the BJP MPs who perfected this very style of protest during the 2G scam agitations.