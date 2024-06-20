The Paradox Of Law In India's General Election 2024

Apart from the Constitution, law in general also received unusual attention in these party manifestoes. For the Congress party manifesto, the ground was prepared by Gandhi’s nearly 7,000 km-long Nyay Yatra (Justice Walk) shortly before the announcement of the election dates. Direct conversations with communities on the way, across the length and breadth of India, led to the imagination of five pillars of justice (Paanch Nyay): suppressed communities’ participation, youth, farmers, labour and women. This blueprint was further expanded in the manifesto which was titled as Nyay Patra (‘Justice Letter’) as a progression of Nyay Yatra. Law featured as a major ally of justice in the manifesto, both proactively and reactively. It was consistently woven into the programmes as proposed statutes, adding accountability to the promises. Also, a series of action points were listed around the existing laws, including ending the weaponisation of laws and ensuring the ‘bail, not jail’ rule in all criminal laws. Also, it flagged the importance of parliamentary process for legitimate law-making, proposing the review of all laws which were passed without proper parliamentary scrutiny and debate. On the UCC, the Congress manifesto advocated the alternative approach of community-led reform of personal laws. A growing disenchantment with law has marked the last decade in India, especially among the mainstream population. Law’s relevance has increasingly seemed doubtful in an ideologically polarised society. Quite counter-intuitively, the process of India’s General Election 2024 demonstrated a vibrant and complex engagement with law by the people. Their resentment against it as a tool of power and oppression remained high. Yet law also bounced back as a site for negotiation and resistance, especially by the marginalised and vulnerable communities. Both sides of the classic paradox of law were in action, shaping the interplay of promises and expectations. Just the process of election has offered inspiring insights.