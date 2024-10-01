National

The Foreign Hand

Though the Namami Gange programme, launched in 2014 by the Indian government to clean and restore the Ganga, is a home-grown initiative, foreign nations have eagerly lent their expertise and resources.

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock
The Ganga river, flowing through the heart of Uttarakhand, is not just a river; it’s a lifeline, a symbol of spirituality, culture, and faith for millions. But in recent years, the Ganga has also become a global concern, calling for environmental and developmental efforts to preserve its essence. Foreign collaborations have been pivotal in shaping the efforts to rejuvenate the Ganga while balancing the delicate ecosystem and sustainable development.

Though the Namami Gange Programme, launched in 2014 by the Indian government to clean and restore the Ganga, is a home-grown initiative, foreign nations have eagerly lent their expertise and resources. Take Japan, for example. Through its Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan has made significant strides by funding sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Uttarakhand, particularly in Haridwar and Rishikesh—two cities close to the river's heart. These STPs are helping keep pollution at bay, allowing the river to breathe again. Japan’s role doesn’t just stop at finances. Its technical expertise in building eco-friendly infrastructure makes this collaboration particularly exciting.

Germany and the Netherlands too have brought their own flair to the table. Germany’s GIZ agency is all about creating a long-term, sustainable strategy for managing the river basin through its support to the Ganga rejuvenation project. Meanwhile, the Dutch, world-renowned for their water management expertise, are helping Uttarakhand tackle flood risks and ensure the river flows smoothly, even in times of heavy rains. These countries are sharing experiences they have gained from managing their own waterways, making this collaboration global.

And the international involvement doesn’t stop there. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been working with local communities, empowering them to protect the river. They are not just bringing in outside knowledge but building the capacity of the people who live alongside the Ganga to manage it sustainably. Add to that the World Bank, which provided $1 billion to support the Namami Gange Programme, focusing on holistic river basin management. This kind of support brings both financial muscle and long-term vision to the table.

But the Ganga isn’t just a river to clean—it’s a powerhouse. Uttarakhand’s high-altitude rivers make it a prime spot for hydropower development, and international investments are streaming in. The World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have both invested in projects like the Vishnugad Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project, aiming to generate clean energy while respecting the environment. Even countries like Norway and Switzerland are pitching in with smaller-scale hydropower projects, ensuring energy production goes hand in hand with ecological preservation.

Yet, as exciting as these developments are, they’re not without challenges. Some hydropower projects face opposition due to concerns about deforestation, habitat loss, and displacement of local communities. But foreign companies are aware of these issues and are actively working to minimise the environmental footprint, ensuring the Ganga’s sanctity remains intact.

