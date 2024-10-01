The Foreign Hand

Though the Namami Gange Programme, launched in 2014 by the Indian government to clean and restore the Ganga, is a home-grown initiative, foreign nations have eagerly lent their expertise and resources. Take Japan, for example. Through its Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan has made significant strides by funding sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Uttarakhand, particularly in Haridwar and Rishikesh—two cities close to the river's heart. These STPs are helping keep pollution at bay, allowing the river to breathe again. Japan’s role doesn’t just stop at finances. Its technical expertise in building eco-friendly infrastructure makes this collaboration particularly exciting.