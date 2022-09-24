Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Sees 99 New Covid-19 Cases

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry
Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 10:03 pm

Telangana on Saturday recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,37,326.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 50.

A bulletin said 99 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,32,510.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 9,765 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 705.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Covid-19: Karnataka Reports 275 New Cases, Zero Fatality

Maharashtra Sees 619 Covid-19 Cases, Three Fatalities

Mumbai Reports 122 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 145 Recoveries

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Anti-COVID Drug 2DG COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Telangana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police