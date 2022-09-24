Telangana Sees 99 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Saturday recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,37,326.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 50.

A bulletin said 99 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,32,510.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 9,765 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 705.

-With PTI Input