Telangana Reports 98 New Covid-19 Cases

A Covid-19 bulletin said 110 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,32,796. The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

New Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 10:09 pm

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 98 new Covid-19 cases,  taking the overall caseload to 8,37,597.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 50. A Covid-19 bulletin said 110 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,32,796.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,054 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 690, it said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

