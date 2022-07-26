Telangana Registers 795 New Covid-19 Cases

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 795 new Covid-19 cases taking the cumulative tally of cases in the state to 8,15,679, a health department bulletin said. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 343 followed by 54 each in Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. A total of 658 people recuperated from the infection today taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,06,865.

The number of active cases was 4,703, the bulletin said. A total of 36,619 samples were examined today and the total number examined till date was 3,63,17,962.

The case fatality rate was 0.50 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.92 per cent.

