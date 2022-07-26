Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Registers 795 New Covid-19 Cases

The number of active cases was 4,703, the bulletin said. A total of 36,619 samples were examined today and the total number examined till date was 3,63,17,962.

undefined
Covid-19 cases (Representational image) PTI (File Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 9:07 pm

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 795 new Covid-19 cases taking the cumulative tally of cases in the state to 8,15,679, a health department bulletin said. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 343 followed by 54 each in Ranga Reddy  and Medchal Malkajgiri districts. A total of 658 people recuperated from the infection today taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,06,865.

Related stories

Only 11% Of 69 Cr Beneficiaries Have Taken Covid Precaution Doses; Officials Blame Complacency

Goa Logs 150 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 737

Goa: Covid-19 Antigen Test Must For Patients Getting Admitted To GMCH

The number of active cases was 4,703, the bulletin said. A total of 36,619 samples were examined today and the total number examined till date was 3,63,17,962.

The case fatality rate was 0.50 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.92 per cent. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Telangana COVID-19 Active Covid-19 Cases Health Department Hyderabad Ranga Reddy District Medchal Malkajgiri District Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

When Is A Member Of Parliament Suspended? Previous Occasions When MPs Were Suspended For A Long Period

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19

Nitish Kumar Tests Positive For Covid19