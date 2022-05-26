Telangana: PM Modi Slams 'Parivaarvadi' Parties, CM KCR Calls Out 'Bhaashanbaazi'

PM Nrendra Modi on Thursday slammed the family-run parties and termed them as the ' biggest enemies of the country' saying that they always think about their own growth.

Addressing BJP party workers and leaders at Begumpet Airport here, Modi said political vendetta is being taken out against the saffron party workers in Telangana.

He hit out at 'parivaarvadi' parties saying they are not just a political problem of India but 'Parivarvaad' and 'parivaarvadi parties' are the biggest enemy of the country's democracy and its youth.

"Parivaarvadi (family-run) parties are not only political problems... they are the biggest enemies of democracy and youth," Modi said, in an apparent reference to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the state.

In an indirect manner, PM Modi launched an attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family. He urged the crowd to end the 'family rule' in Telangana to get rid off corruption.

Telangana people are watching how family-run parties are interested in their own welfare. These parties never care about poor people's problems, he further charged. The country has seen how corruption becomes the face of political parties dedicated to one family, he added.

Recalling that thousands of people had sacrificed their lives for the sake of a bright future for Telangana during the decades-long separate statehood agitation, Modi said the protest was not for one family to crush the dreams of Telangana's development. The state was carved out of the erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Retaliating to PM Modi's comments, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said, "There's a lot of 'bhaashanbaazi' (speeches), many promises are made but what is the reality? Industries are closing down, GDP is falling, inflation is increasing... Farmers, Dalits and tribals are unhappy."

Exuding confidence on BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the BJP would form the next government in Telangana.

He also added that there was a wave in favour of the BJP in the state and predicted a change of government after the next Assembly elections.

PM Modi also took a dig at the KCR over running the government on superstitions. He said that said that he emphasized on technology instead of superstitions when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Modi earlier arrived in the city to participate in the 20th year celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here.

The Government of India will always encourage young talent which can provide solutions to pressing global challenges. @ISBedu pic.twitter.com/Lu2PAJOCUU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2022

(With PTI Inputs)