Puri argues that the worsening security situation is directly linked to the centralisation of powers, which came with the abrogation of Article 370 and absence of political participation in J&K affairs. “In this context, what is ideally required from the Central government is the early restoration of statehood and that will place the Unified Command, a civil-security joint apparatus on counter-terrorism in J&K established since the 1990s, under the direct control of the elected Chief Minister,” he added. “It goes against democratic norms and even by narrow prism of security considerations that a popularly elected Chief Minister is kept out of the main inter-agency security mechanism.