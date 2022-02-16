Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Target To Ensure 25 Pc Women In Force By 2025: Delhi Police Chief

He said the Delhi Police has also taken up several community outreach initiatives, particularly skill training for the youth.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 9:43 pm

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday said his department intends to increase the strength of women in the force to one-fourth of its total strength by 2025. He said the Delhi Police has also taken up several community outreach initiatives, particularly skill training for the youth.

Addressing the gathering on the Delhi Police Raising Day, Asthana said, “The safety of women and vulnerable sections is a top priority for the Delhi Police. With the blessings of the home ministry, our target is to raise the participation of women police personnel to one-fourth of the total strength by 2025.” The Delhi Police has always risen to the occasion and proved itself in every field. A total of 79 police personnel lost their lives during COVID-19…the Delhi Police remained on the frontline with doctors and health workers and provided all possible assistance to citizenry going beyond the call of duty, he said.

Asthana said the Delhi Police is providing 30 digital services to the residents of the national capital, including, e-beat book and complaint monitoring system among others. The Delhi Police chief said the department is committed to the welfare of its personnel and has given more than 5,000 promotions in the current year, 48 of which were out-of-turn promotions.

“Besides, 45 police personnel were awarded Asadharan Karya Puraskar and 164 kin of deceased police personnel were granted jobs on compassionate grounds. A special medal has been dedicated in the memory of late HC Rattan Lal, who attained martyrdom in the Northeast riots. Efforts are also being made to fix the duty hours of the personnel,” he said.

On community outreach initiatives, Asthana said skill centres have been set up to train the youth who have deviated from the mainstream of society. More than 50,000 such youth have been trained in various skills. They have been provided job opportunities and assistance has been given in setting up businesses. Asthana said the structural changes brought about in the force have led to a reduction in response time in the police control room calls from eight minutes to four minutes after merging it with the local police.

With PTI Inputs

National Delhi Police Delhi Police Commissioner Women Empowerment Youth COVID-19 Delhi Police Rakesh Asthana New Delhi
