Tamil Nadu Train Accident: 19 Injured In Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Collision

The collision between the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express and the goods train on Friday evening left 19 passengers injured.

Tamil Nadu train accident
Passengers near the derailed coaches after an express train rammed into a stationary train, at Kavarapettai in Tiruvallur district, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

At least 19 passengers were injured in a train accident on Friday when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station, near Chennai. The incident, which occurred around 8:30 PM on the Chennai-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai, resulted in the derailment of 12 to 13 coaches of the passenger train.

According to railway officials, the express train, traveling at a speed of 75 km/h, mistakenly entered a loop line instead of the main line and collided with the goods train. The impact was significant enough that a parcel van in the train caught fire.

Rescue teams from the Southern Railway and local authorities arrived immediately on the site. A senior railway official confirmed that all passengers had been evacuated. Fourteen individuals sustained major injuries and were transferred to Stanley Hospital. Five others were reported with minor injuries. No fatalities have been reported which is a relief considering the scale of the incident.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity for the Railway Board, said, “Rescue and relief teams have reached the spot. Over 95% of passengers have already been evacuated.” 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed his shock at the incident, assuring the public that he is closely monitoring the situation. “The government is engaged in swift relief and rescue activities,” he stated, adding that injured individuals are being taken to hospitals promptly. He also assured that a team has been dedicated to arranging food and alternate travel facilities for the stranded passengers. 

The Chief Minister has also ordered Minister S.M. Nasar and other officials to visit the accident site to oversee the response.

In a statement, the Railway Board confirmed that the train crew -  the loco pilot, staff, and guard - were safe. “The crew is safe. Around 12-13 coaches have derailed. So far, no casualties are reported but some injuries have been reported. All injured are (being) moved to nearby hospitals,” the statement by the railway board said.

As a result of the collision, eight trains have been diverted to alternate routes and two have been canceled. Major trains that are diverted include:

- SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya AC Express (12551) will bypass stops at Jolarpettai, Katpadi, and Perambur.

- SMVT Bengaluru – Danapur Sanghamitra Express (12295 ) will also skip multiple stops, including Krishnarajapuram and Gudur.

- SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati Express (12509) will add a stop at Tiruttani while bypassing others.

Local authorities are working to ensure the affected passengers receive necessary care and assistance, including transportation to their destinations. The railway has deployed ambulances, medical relief vans, and senior officials to support the operations.

The Tamil Nadu train accident appears similar to that of the Balasore train accident in 2023, where the Coromandel Express had also entered a loop line leading to a collision with a goods train and derailed and further crashed with Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast. That accident was one of the deadliest train accidents in India as around 300 passengers lost their lives.

