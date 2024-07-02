National

Govt Making DCW 'Weak', Showing Hostility: Swati Maliwal In Her Letter To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Following her nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Swati Maliwal stepped down as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW). Maliwal in her letter highlighted that the DCW staff has not been paid a salary for the last six months, and the panel's budget has been reduced by 28.5 percent amongst several other allegations.

Govt Making DCW 'Weak', Showing Hostility: Swati Maliwal In Her Letter To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
info_icon

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal accused Delhi ministers of making the women's panel a "weak institution".

Following her nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Maliwal had stepped down as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW)

L: Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal | R: Delhi -LG VK Saxena - X
Delhi: Over 200 DCW Employees Hired By Swati Maliwal 'Against Rules' Sacked By L-G Saxena

BY Outlook Web Desk

Swati Maliwal's letter: About the allegations

  • Maliwal in her letter alleged that the DCW staff has not been paid salary for the last six months, the panel's budget has been reduced by 28.5 per cent, the 181 helpline has been withdrawn, and no efforts have been made to fill the vacant posts of chairman and two members.

  • "Ever since I resigned from the post of chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, the ministers and officers of Delhi government have opened a front against the commission", said Maliwal.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said they received 6.30 lakh calls on the 181 helpline last year. - null
DCW 181 Helpline Received 6.30 Lakh Calls In Last One Year, Says Chief Swati Maliwal

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • "None of the staff has been paid salary for the last six months, the budget has been reduced by 28.5 per cent, 181 helpline has been withdrawn and no work has been done to fill the posts of chairman and two members," Maliwal said in a post in Hindi on X.

How did the ministry react?

Responding to Maliwal's allegations, Delhi Women and Child Development minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said the women helpline 181 will now be run by his department and the number will remain inoperative for a few days for transition.

He said the central government plans to make it mandatory for the women's helpline to be run by the Department of Women and Child Development rather than the DCW.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  2. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  2. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. Brazil Crown Every November 19th 'King Pele Day' - A Day to Celebrate The Football Legend
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign