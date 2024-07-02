National

Govt Making DCW 'Weak', Showing Hostility: Swati Maliwal In Her Letter To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Following her nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Swati Maliwal stepped down as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW). Maliwal in her letter highlighted that the DCW staff has not been paid a salary for the last six months, and the panel's budget has been reduced by 28.5 percent amongst several other allegations.