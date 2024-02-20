Swami Prasad Maurya Quits Samajwadi Party, Likely to Float Own Party

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya has resigned from the party days after he stepped down from the post of national general secretary. Reports citing sources say that Swami Prasad Maurya is likely to launch his own political outfit on February 22 at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya had joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in January 2022. Swami Prasad Maurya was the Labour Minister of UP Maurya when he had quit the BJP to join the Samajwadi Party in 2022.