Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the CBI probe into the Sandeshkhali violence case.
The plea filed by the state government challenged the order issued by the Calcutta High Court calling for a CBI probe into the case.
A bench comprising of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan dismissed the plea, stating that "why should the state be interested in protecting someone?"
While hearing the plea on April 29, the top court had asked the state government why the state is coming in as a petitioner to "protest the interest" of certain private individuals.
In the plea filed before the Supreme Court, the West Bengal government stated that Calcutta High Court's order "Demoralised the entire state machinery, including Bengal police".
This is a developing story...