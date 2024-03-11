Studied Silence On Issues That Matter: Congress Slams PM Modi

The Congress Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining "studied silence" on issues that matter and targeted him over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, MSP guarantee for farmers and the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against a BJP MP by women wrestlers.

The opposition party's criticism came just ahead of Modi's visit to Haryana on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects.

In a post on 'X', Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister is in Haryana today. Despite his studied silence on the issues that matter, the people of Haryana are hoping to hear his opinion on the following: The Agnipath scheme, introduced by the Modi Sarkar without adequate consultation or thought, has outraged the people of Haryana - a state which has produced large numbers of India's bravest soldiers."