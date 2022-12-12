Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Student Commits Suicide At Hostel In Mumbai

Home National

Student Commits Suicide At Hostel In Mumbai

The victim Ankit Singh was a student at Draftsman Skill Development Institute and was staying in a hostel at V N Purav Marg, an official said.

Suicide.
A 21-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in his room at a hostel iStock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 7:32 pm

A 21-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in his room at a hostel in suburban Chunabhatti area of the city, police said on Monday.

The victim Ankit Singh was a student at Draftsman Skill Development Institute and was staying in a hostel at V N Purav Marg, an official said. Singh had allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a scarf on Saturday, he said. He had enrolled himself in the institute in May this year, he said.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause for the extreme step, the official said. 

(With PTI inputs0

Tags

National Student Suicide HOSTEL Mumbai Victim Police
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone