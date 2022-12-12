Student Commits Suicide At Hostel In Mumbai

A 21-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in his room at a hostel in suburban Chunabhatti area of the city, police said on Monday.

The victim Ankit Singh was a student at Draftsman Skill Development Institute and was staying in a hostel at V N Purav Marg, an official said. Singh had allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a scarf on Saturday, he said. He had enrolled himself in the institute in May this year, he said.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause for the extreme step, the official said.

(With PTI inputs0