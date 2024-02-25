Strong Families Needed To Combat Drug Addiction: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed on the need to protect the youth from drug addiction and said a strong family support system is needed to combat the vice.

"For building a substance-free India, it is imperative for families to be strong as an institution," he said in a video address to the 'Ashwamedha Yagya' event organised by the 'Gayatri Parivar'.

When family as an institution weakens and its values decline, then it has an all-round impact, he said.