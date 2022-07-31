Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Stories Of Freedom Fighters Should Be Taken To Every Household: Rajasthan Governor

Kalraj Mishra was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Constitution Park at Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' -- a government’s initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Indian independence.

Kalraj Mishra File Photo

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 8:46 pm

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday said that efforts should be made to take the life story of every hero of the Indian independence movement to all the households in the country.

Mishra was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Constitution Park at Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' -- a government’s initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Indian independence.

In a reference to the initiative, he said that for the first time, the festival of keeping the memory of freedom fighters alive and events related to the independence movement, culture and glorious history of India is being celebrated throughout the country.

The governor said that the basic objective of the construction of the Constitution Parks is to inspire the new generation to practically connect with the high ideals associated with the Constitution while getting education.

They should be aware that the same constitution which has given us rights, has also attached duties to it, Mishra said. He also emphasised the importance to inculcate the consciousness of environmental protection among the students.  

Union Minister of State for Art, Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was also present at the event, said that countless freedom fighters sacrificed their lives while fighting the British for the country's independence.

On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav, we have to take the stories of these anonymous freedom fighters and revolutionaries to the common people, he added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

