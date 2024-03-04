Stage Performer From Chhattisgarh Gang-Raped In Jharkhand's Palamu

A 21-year-old stage performer from Chhattisgarh was allegedly gang-raped by her co-artistes in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place days after a foreign tourist was allegedly gang-raped in Dumka district.

In the fresh incident, the stage performer was allegedly raped by three co-artistes hailing from Palamu in a car after being given an intoxicating substance by them, a police officer said.