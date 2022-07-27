Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
SpiceJet Flights Restricted To 50 Percent For 8 Weeks After DGCA Finds Multiple Snags

DGCA in its show cause to SpiceJet, has ordered the airliner to restrict its departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks to half.

SpiceJet ordered to operate 50 percent of its flights.(File photo-Representational image) File Photo

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 5:36 pm

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate maximum 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved for summer schedule, for a period of eight weeks.

On July 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

"In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks," the aviation regulator's order on Wednesday said. 

(With PTI inputs)

