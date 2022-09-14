Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Special Wing Formed To Prevent Entry Of Naxals, Drugs Into Nilgiris District

Omega-3, formed recently, will be part of the squad and would strictly monitor the movement of Naxals and smuggling of narcotic drugs.

Omega-3, a special wing formed to prevent entry of Naxals in Nilgiris district Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 4:37 pm

To prevent the entry of Naxals and supply of drugs from neighbouring States to Nilgiris district, the Tamil Nadu police has formed a special wing named - Omega-3. Since the district is bordered with Kerala, movement of Naxals from other States is on the rise through 16 checkposts and drugs are being smuggled into from Kerala and Karnataka, Anti-Naxal Squad DSP Mohan Nawaz said on Wednesday.

Omega-3, formed recently, will be part of the squad and would strictly monitor the movement of Naxals and smuggling of narcotic drugs. The squad comprises 36 specially trained constables and 10 inspectors. Armed guards will be posted in 16 checkposts, Nawaz said.

Omega-3 has so far seized 19 kg of ganja, 4,334 tobacco products and registered 110 cases, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

