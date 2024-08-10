'Something Big Soon India': Hindenburg's Cryptic Tweet Goes Viral

About Hindenburg Research

Founded in 2017, US-based Hindenburg Research's reputation is based on its extensive investigations involving major corporations and exposing major corporate fraud. The firm has been named after the infamous 1937 Hindenburg disaster. From Nikola and Clover Health to Block Inc, Kandi, and Lordstown Motors- in the last 7 years, several giant corporations have dealt with Hindenburg's reports on fraudulent activities and other internal discrepancies.