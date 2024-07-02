'Nonsense, Concocted': Hindenburg Responds To SEBI Notice Over 2023 Adani Report

The research group also stated that "SEBI identified zero factual inaccuracies with our Adani research. Instead, the regulator took issue with things like our use of the word 'scandal' when describing multiple prior instances of Adani promoters being charged with fraud by Indian regulators, and our quoting of an individual that alleged SEBI is corrupt and works 'hand in glove' with conglomerates like Adani to help it skirt regulations".