Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Some Wrong Information In Maharashtra Governor's Budget Session Speech: Aaditya Thackeray

Some Wrong Information In Maharashtra Governor's Budget Session Speech: Aaditya Thackeray

The governor said the state government (of Eknath Shinde and BJP) signed MOUs with 19 companies for an investment of Rs 1.37 lakh crore at the WEF meet last month.

Leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray pointed out wrong information from Ramesh Bais' speech PTI

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 4:42 pm

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said state governor Ramesh Bais' speech had some "wrong information" and that several projects mentioned were started by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He was speaking to reporters on the premises of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here on the first day of the Budget session of the state legislature. The session began with the governor's customary address to members of both Houses. The governor's speech reflects the state government's policies and plans.

"Statements in the governor's speech regarding the World Economic Forum meeting held at Davos were slightly wrong as most of the projects were either started by us or progressed when we were in power. Looks like someone has misled him (the governor)". 

"The minutes of the December 13, 2022 meeting are not yet finalised but the same companies went to Davos later and signed MoUs with Maharashtra again. Whatever this government says, it cannot be taken at face value," said Aaditya, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Commenting on the arrest of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, Aaditya Thackeray said, "I have not gone into details of the case but whoever speaks what the Union government doesn't want to hear, such people are targeted through probe agencies. We have seen a similar pattern regarding many leaders from the Opposition who chose to speak the truth". 

The new government was formed last June after Eknath Shinde pulled down the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA dispensation, which had been in power since November 2019.

Visually told More

